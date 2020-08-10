Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM Sitharaman launches online dashboard for National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard, a one-stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in the country, an official release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:53 IST
FM Sitharaman launches online dashboard for National Infrastructure Pipeline
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard, a one-stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in the country, an official release said. In the Budget speech of 2019-2020, Sitharaman had announced an outlay of Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure projects over the next 5 years.

A high-level task force submitted a final report on the National Infrastructure Pipeline with projected infrastructure investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25. The online dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG). IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases updated and real-time investment opportunities in the country, the release said.

"NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to updated project information and attract investors for PPP projects," Sitharaman said at the launch through video conferencing. "This is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP - giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country," she added.

Sitharaman asked all concerned department/ministries to immediately update the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it updated in real time. She also asked all concerned department/ministries to show concrete progress in terms of project and reforms implementation.

As per the release, NIP is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide world-class infrastructure across the country and improve the quality of life for all citizens. It will improve project preparation, attract investments (both domestic and foreign) into infrastructure, and will be crucial for attaining the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by FY2025.

NIP covers both economic and social infrastructure projects, based on the updated Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure. Out of the total expected capital expenditure of Rs 111 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 44 lakh crore (40 per cent) are under implementation, projects worth Rs 33 lakh crore (30 per cent) are at a conceptual stage, projects worth Rs 22 lakh crore (20 per cent) are under development (project identified and DPR prepared, but yet to draw-down funds) and the balance projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore are unclassified, it said.

The entire gamut of projects will now be hosted on IIG to provide visibility to NIP and attract investments from global and domestic investors, the release added.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...

Sushant death case blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar, subjected to media trial, Rhea to SC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to constant sensationalisati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020