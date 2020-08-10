FM Sitharaman launches online dashboard for National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard, a one-stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in the country, an official release said. In the Budget speech of 2019-2020, Sitharaman had announced an outlay of Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure projects over the next 5 years.

A high-level task force submitted a final report on the National Infrastructure Pipeline with projected infrastructure investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25. The online dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG). IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases updated and real-time investment opportunities in the country, the release said.

"NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to updated project information and attract investors for PPP projects," Sitharaman said at the launch through video conferencing. "This is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP - giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country," she added.

Sitharaman asked all concerned department/ministries to immediately update the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it updated in real time. She also asked all concerned department/ministries to show concrete progress in terms of project and reforms implementation.

As per the release, NIP is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide world-class infrastructure across the country and improve the quality of life for all citizens. It will improve project preparation, attract investments (both domestic and foreign) into infrastructure, and will be crucial for attaining the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by FY2025.

NIP covers both economic and social infrastructure projects, based on the updated Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure. Out of the total expected capital expenditure of Rs 111 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 44 lakh crore (40 per cent) are under implementation, projects worth Rs 33 lakh crore (30 per cent) are at a conceptual stage, projects worth Rs 22 lakh crore (20 per cent) are under development (project identified and DPR prepared, but yet to draw-down funds) and the balance projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore are unclassified, it said.

The entire gamut of projects will now be hosted on IIG to provide visibility to NIP and attract investments from global and domestic investors, the release added.