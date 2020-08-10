Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE sets aside over Rs 4,000 cr from co-location facility

Further, Sebi had directed that pending completion of the investigations, all revenues emanating from the co-location facility with effect from September 2016 be transferred to a separate bank account. "Accordingly, as on June 30, 2020, an amount of Rs 4,066.78 crore (Rs 3,606.73 crore as of March 31, 2020) was transferred to a separate bank account and then has been invested in accordance with the board of directors-approved investment policy and procedures," the NSE said while disclosing its financial results on August 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:25 IST
NSE sets aside over Rs 4,000 cr from co-location facility

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set aside more than Rs 4,000 crore of revenues generated from its co-location facility till June-end, pursuant to a directive from markets regulator Sebi. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the NSE to carry out an investigation, including forensic examination by independent external agencies, in respect of certain aspects of the exchange's co-location facility.

The exchange got the investigation carried out and submitted the reports to Sebi. Further, Sebi had directed that pending completion of the investigations, all revenues emanating from the co-location facility with effect from September 2016 be transferred to a separate bank account.

"Accordingly, as on June 30, 2020, an amount of Rs 4,066.78 crore (Rs 3,606.73 crore as of March 31, 2020) was transferred to a separate bank account and then has been invested in accordance with the board of directors-approved investment policy and procedures," the NSE said while disclosing its financial results on August 7. The exchange said, "It has strong grounds to contest the above orders including monetary liability (including from pending adjudication proceedings) raised by Sebi." Accordingly, no provision for any liability in this regard is considered necessary in the financial results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the exchange noted.

The orders are pertaining to the NSE's co-location facility, dark fibre point-to-point connectivity and governance and related matters. With regard to its financial earnings, the exchange said its profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 706.34 crore in three months ended June 30, 2020, from Rs 426 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Besides, total income rose to Rs 1,257.39 crore in April-June 2020, from Rs 939.25 crore in the June quarter of 2019-20..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020