SEBI's Proposed Derivatives Settlement Reforms: A Path to Robust Market Mechanisms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposes significant amendments to the settlement of futures and options (F&O) contracts, as outlined by Kotak Institutional Equities. These changes aim to reduce the current dependence on the Closing Auction Session (CAS) for determining expiry prices, but emphasize that increased cash-market involvement is critical for bolstering the auction system's resilience.

Current processes link settlement prices of expiring index and stock derivatives to a short auction at the end of the trading session. Kotak highlights that the present mechanism raises concerns due to the reliance on a brief and shallow cash auction to dictate outcomes in the more extensive derivatives market. SEBI's proposal includes calculating settlement prices based on trades in the last 30 minutes of the Continuous Trading Session (CTS) and the 10-minute CAS, reflecting their traded values without fixed CAS weight.

Alternately, SEBI suggests reverting temporarily to the older method, using the volume-weighted average price during the final half-hour of trading. This could transition into a blended methodology after ensuring adequate liquidity and participation and gaining familiarity with CAS, according to Kotak. The proposals are part of SEBI's broader strategy to enhance cash-market participation, optimize securities borrowing and lending, and improve market linkages for better liquidity and price discovery.