Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound leads fall in London FX turnover in 6 months to April-BOE

Foreign exchange swaps and currency swaps saw the largest relative falls, with daily turnover down 20% and 37% respectively. Spot transactions declined 10% to $677 billion in the six months to April 2020, from $754 billion in the six months to October 2019.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:29 IST
Pound leads fall in London FX turnover in 6 months to April-BOE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turnover in London, the world's biggest currency trading hub, declined 16% in the six months to April, led by a 30% slump in pound trading, the Bank of England said on Monday. All major currency pairs saw average daily turnover tumble compared with the last survey in October 2019, according to a survey by the Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee, which is chaired by the Bank of England.

The survey period encompasses the peak of the coronavirus-induced panic in March when asset price volatility surged and liquidity shrank across most markets, including currency trading. Pound trading, which had hit a record back in October 2019, was the worst hit, with average daily turnover for dollar-sterling down by $138 billion (or 32%) while euro-sterling turnover slipped by $24.7 billion (-31%).

That decline pushed dollar-sterling off its position as the second-most traded currency pair, replaced by dollar-yen. Euro-dollar remained the most traded. But all other instruments fell compared to the previous period: spot transactions, outright forwards, non-deliverable forwards, foreign exchange swaps, currency swaps and foreign exchange options, the BOE said.

For an interactive version of this chart, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/3kvApgV. Foreign exchange swaps and currency swaps saw the largest relative falls, with daily turnover down 20% and 37% respectively.

Spot transactions declined 10% to $677 billion in the six months to April 2020, from $754 billion in the six months to October 2019. The U.S. dollar, Australian and New Zealand dollars, Canadian dollar, and Swedish and Norwegian crowns took smaller percentage shares of the average daily turnover.

The euro, Japanese yen, Swiss franc and Chinese yuan took large shares, compared to the previous period.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020