Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans 27 entities from mkts in matter of front running by Reliance Securities dealers, connected entities

Regulator Sebi has barred a number of individuals and entities from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd and their connected entities by using their prior access to sell and buy orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:04 IST
Sebi bans 27 entities from mkts in matter of front running by Reliance Securities dealers, connected entities

Regulator Sebi has barred a number of individuals and entities from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd and their connected entities by using their prior access to sell and buy orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund. The regulator examined KYC details, call data records, social media posts and Facebook connections of the suspected individuals and entities to probe relationships between various entities under its scanner in the case, after Sebi's own internal surveillance system generated front running alerts against one particular individual, Meena Ramnilal Vira in December 2019 and January 2020.

These alerts referred to suspected front running of trades by Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata Alternative Investment Fund, while some more front running alerts were generated against some other entities suspected to be front running the trades of the same big client. After Sebi further probed the matter it found that the majority of the orders of the big client were being placed through Reliance Securities Ltd and these orders were being placed through four dealers at the brokerage firm.

Of these, three dealers were found to be connected with 10 other entities who were prima facie found to have traded depending on the impending orders of the Tata fund. Sebi said these three dealers --Harshal Ramnik Vira, Bhavesh Gandhi and Abhijeet Nandkumar Jain -- were privy to the non public information to impending orders of Big client. Besides, connected entities too had access to such information.

In its interim order, Sebi said the trading pattern showed deployment of BBS (Buy-Buy-Sell) or SSB (Sell-Sell-Buy) strategies -- two typical modes of front running under which the front runners place buy or sell orders just before the final buy or sell order of the big client and then place sell or buy orders, respectively, after the price of the stock has risen or fallen following execution of the final order by the big client. Sebi said dealers and connected entities in nexus with registered owners of trading accounts of front-running have placed orders of the first leg of their intra-day trade just prior to the order /last tranche of the order of big client on a consistent basis (in terms of number of days and number of securities).

In order to generate substantial proceeds, these entities have either followed BBS pattern or SSB pattern of executing the trades around the orders of Big Client, the regulator said in it 78-page interim order dated August 7. Accordingly, Sebi has barred a total of 27 entities including Vira, Gandhi and Jain from the capital markets for violation of its PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms till further directions.

All the entities have been directed not to dispose of any assets,whether immovable or movable except with the prior permission of Sebi. The directions will take effect immediately and will be in force until further orders.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said. The NIP project database will help in providing real-time upd...

Orrisa HC leaves it to state govt to take call on reopening of temples as per SC directive

Orissa High Court Monday left it to the state government to take a call on reopening of places of worship in the state in view of the pandemic as per the Supreme Court directive. The HC in a joint hearing disposed of three PILs pertaining t...

India immediately sending more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon

India is immediately sending relief and humanitarian material of medicines, foodstuff and essential items to Lebanon and is discussing with the authorities there on any further contributions to help alleviate difficulties on ground in the w...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job openings rise in June, likely exaggerate labor market health

U.S. job openings increased in June but the surge in vacancies was accompanied by a rise in workers quitting their positions at hotels, restaurants and bars, likely because of fears of exposure to COVID-19 and problems securing child care. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020