NDTV Q1 net profit drops 55 pc to Rs 7.55 cr

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.55 crore for the quarter ended June The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.66 crore during the April-June period a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:14 IST
Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.55 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.66 crore during the April-June period a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations dropped 33.68 per cent to Rs 72.73 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 109.67 crore earlier. Total expenses fell 54.68 per cent to Rs 64.64 crore as compared to Rs 93.96 crore in Q1 FY20.

Shares of NDTV settled at Rs 34.55 on BSE on Monday, down 0.29 per cent.

