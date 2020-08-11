Left Menu
Development News Edition

NelsonHall names Unisys as market segment leader for digital workplace

NelsonHall’s digital workplace services market analysis provides a view of how vendors are evolving their build and run service offerings and capabilities, including future initiatives planned for enhancing them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:53 IST
NelsonHall names Unisys as market segment leader for digital workplace
NelsonHall also cited security for endpoint management as strength of Unisys digital workplace services. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that NelsonHall has named the company as an overall market segment leader in the Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Evaluation for Advanced Digital Workplace Services report for the third consecutive year.

NelsonHall's digital workplace services market analysis provides a view of how vendors are evolving their build and run service offerings and capabilities, including future initiatives planned for enhancing them. The July 2020 report measures the performance of 18 major service providers. The scoring of vendors focused on their abilities to deliver immediate benefit to clients and meet their clients' future requirements. The assessment is partly based on feedback obtained from interviewing the service providers' clients themselves.

The Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services enables clients to transform their business processes, services and products using cloud-based, mobile-centric solutions that facilitate greater innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs. At the core of these services that enable an easy, frictionless, connected workplace for excellent customer experiences is the Unisys InteliServe™ platform. InteliServe is powered by conversational artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation, transforming the traditional workplace into an intelligent connected workplace that delivers a frictionless user experience and superior field services.

"Unisys is expanding InteliServe as the platform for entire DWS (AI, automation and analytics), and developing supporting use cases (i.e., onboarding and offboarding for HR)," noted the report. Additional capabilities cited by NelsonHall include Unisys' expansion of its advisory and SME capabilities in support of digital workplace, its investment in Mobile Device as a Service and Virtual Desktop as a Service.

NelsonHall also cited security for endpoint management as strength of Unisys digital workplace services. "Unisys brings all endpoint management together in a single unified service, and where the client requires multiple toolsets, it will hide the complexity by mapping a single holistic policy across all device and management toolsets," the report said.

"The digital workplace is changing at lightning speed as companies have been forced to surge their remote work options. Continued recognition from NelsonHall validates our approach to delivering innovative digital workplace services to our clients," said Mickey Davis, global vice president, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys. "This assessment shows the investments we have made at Unisys are helping our clients deliver a robust virtual work experience for remote workers while keeping operations running smoothly to archive business and mission objectives. Furthermore, a great user experience translates directly into positive impacts on employee performance, engagement, retention and even attraction of new talent.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander Retired Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. The Stat...

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester Citys Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a perma...

Tennis-Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just mi...

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020