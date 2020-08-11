Left Menu
One in 3 Indian professionals expect personal savings to increase in next 6 months: LinkedIn

Urban India's confidence towards personal finances is growing with nearly one in three professionals anticipating their personal savings to increase, according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:48 IST
The survey is based on responses of 5,553 professionals in weeks of June 1 to July 26.. Image Credit: ANI

Urban India's confidence towards personal finances is growing with nearly one in three professionals anticipating their personal savings to increase, according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index. Based on survey responses of 5,553 professionals in India, findings from the weeks of June 1 to July 26 also show how professionals from different industries express varied concerns and preferences towards returning to the physical workplace.

But with restrictions in COVID-19 lockdown slowly lift, small business employees are witnessing a lift in their overall individual confidence levels (up from plus 49 to plus 58 since June 15 to 28) as well as confidence towards finances (up from plus 35 to plus 51 since June 15 to 28). However, this optimism fades when it comes to job security as the index shows small and medium business employees (1 to 200 workers) are less confident about holding on to their jobs than large enterprise workers (10,000 or more employees).

With low cash reserves and on-off lockdowns across several cities, business sustenance for small and medium businesses continues to be a challenging affair. At the same time, survey findings show that 46 per cent of professionals from recreation and travel, and 39 per cent of professionals from the consumer goods industry will return to work as soon as they are allowed to.

However, one in two software and IT employees said they will continue working remotely for now. This could be due to the fact they have transitioned to working remotely in a smooth manner. Joining them in their cautious approach, professionals from transportation and logistics, and media and communications were seen wary about returning to the physical workplace.

About two in three employees from software and IT (65 per cent) and three in five employees from media and communications (61 per cent) and transportation and logistics (61 per cent feel exposure to those not taking safety guidelines seriously is a serious concern with returning to the workplace. In fact, one in three logistics (33 per cent) and one in four software and IT (25 per cent) employees also say lack of workplace sanitisation or cleanliness is dissuading them from going back to their offices. (ANI)

