TheHomeOffice.in Solving All your Work from Home Woes

Bangalore based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to corporates and independent consumers to make working from home more efficient.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:59 IST
Bangalore based TheHomeOffice.in caters to every imaginable work from home essential, ensuring working professionals a smooth transition into working in their living environments Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals’ physical and mental wellbeing. Bangalore based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to corporates and independent consumers to make working from home more efficient. The company offers Wi-Fi improvement products, specially curated work-friendly furniture, electronics, and stationery. TheHomeOffice.in, started in April of 2020, is the e-commerce arm of TouchStone Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. which has spent the last 15 years on the market catering to clients such as Infosys, Flipkart, Lowe’s, Standard Chartered Bank, TAFE and many other reputed corporates through corporate gifting company - OffiNeeds.com Visit the official ‘TheHomeOffice’ website at: www.thehomeoffice.in Parent company: Touchstone enterprise: www.offineeds.com With the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, most corporate gifting businesses had to close their doors. OffiNeeds facing a similar predicament, decided to venture into a B2C model from their previous B2B model, that led to an e-commerce platform that was the need of the hour.

"We've realized that working from home is here to stay. While it is a safer option, it seems to be presenting a lot of impracticalities," - Srikanth Acharya, CEO. What makes this website unique is that it recognizes the different living situations that employees may be in and does not provide a one-size-fits-all solution. The curated, ergonomically assessed furniture on the website takes into account the size and setting of the workspace available to an employee. In addition to providing curated work from home products, TheHomeOffice also ensures free shipping and installation of products along with ensured hassle-free delivery to all 19,097 pin codes in India.

"The challenge that a company might have to face if they want to help improve infrastructure in their employees' homes is that they don't know what kind of homes their employees are staying in. Some live in PGs, in shared rented apartments, in their relative's homes, in apartments, and some have moved back to their hometowns," - Srikanth Acharya, CEO. Get in touch with Srikanth Acharya at: www.linkedin.com/in/srikanthacharya.

The last decade has seen a boom in luxury corporate spaces that provide the most efficient furniture, internet connectivity and recreational facilities to their employees. From a break foosball table to gourmet coffee machines, employees have gotten used to working in style. With the crash into a daily working from home situation, previously pampered employees find themselves scrambling amidst distractions, uncomfortable seating and surfaces, and the dreaded failing home WiFi network. Their Corporate Discount Program caters to companies with over a thousand employees. It allows employees to avail special discounts on products from the website. Employees under this program are also treated to free company-branded merchandise.

Corporates may also use the Budget Allocation System that enables a fixed amount of credit into an employee's digital wallet on the website. TheHomeOffice.in also provides the company with clear reports on budget utilization, delivery statuses, and customer satisfaction reports. TheHomeOffice.in is taking the lead in forming a brave new world and redefining office spaces while enabling working professionals to stay safe and productive.

Image: Srikanth Acharya, CEO, at TheHomeOffice.in Experience Centre PWR PWR.

