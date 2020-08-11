Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE join hands with bullion trade associations to deepen commodity derivatives mkt

"Joining hands with Akola Sarafa Association and Akola Sarafa Va Suvarnakar Yuva Sangh brings expertise in creating suitable products, create deep physical network needed in bullion trade and added transparency in the domestic bullion derivatives markets," BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said. "This engagement would benefit all market participants trading and hedging in Indian bullion derivatives market," he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:10 IST
BSE join hands with bullion trade associations to deepen commodity derivatives mkt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has joined hands with two bullion trade associations for deepening the commodity derivatives market in the country. BSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akola Sarafa Association and Akola Sarafa Va Suvarnakar Yuva Sangh in this regard.

These associations represent members engaged in retail sale and trade of bullion. The pact is aimed at facilitating cooperation between BSE and physical markets represented by these two trade bodies in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, events as well as to explore areas of mutual interests to ensure the best interests of jewellers.

BSE said it aims to organize seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management for bullion traders and jewellers, and help them move to more organised forms of trading. Awareness about effective hedging tools such as derivatives contracts, especially 'options in goods' to enable jewellers face a volatile market would also be provided, it said.

The 'options in goods' contract offered by BSE makes it extremely beneficial for jewellers and bullion dealers, who can not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract. "Joining hands with Akola Sarafa Association and Akola Sarafa Va Suvarnakar Yuva Sangh brings expertise in creating suitable products, create deep physical network needed in bullion trade and added transparency in the domestic bullion derivatives markets," BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said.

"This engagement would benefit all market participants trading and hedging in Indian bullion derivatives market," he added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kelly Clarkson stepping in for recovering Simon Cowell as guest judge on 'America's Got Talent'

As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show Americas Got Talent AGT. Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following ...

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party ha...

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19: PM Modi.

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19 PM Modi....

Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer CFO. His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd the Investment M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020