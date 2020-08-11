Left Menu
Development News Edition

KARAM Industries launches Disposable KARAM Face Mask range; Strengthens the healthcare portfolio

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KARAM, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing company, launched its 'Disposable Face Masks range' to offer protection against viruses, bacterial microorganisms, dust, pollen and smoke.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:11 IST
KARAM Industries launches Disposable KARAM Face Mask range; Strengthens the healthcare portfolio
Representative Image

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KARAM, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing company, launched its 'Disposable Face Masks range' to offer protection against viruses, bacterial microorganisms, dust, pollen and smoke. Bearing in mind the ongoing pandemic, the brand has introduced first-of-its-kind RF 01 - RFH 02+ Disposable KARAM Face Mask range with an aim to offer quality, comfort and affordability to frontline industrial workers. With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the company has expanded its PPE portfolio with disposable face mask range as extended use or re-use of masks decreases the level of safety. The mask ensures durability of 12-hours (cumulative) with single use for different industrial workers and can also be used for daily activities. KARAM has introduced eight variants of disposable masks designed to filter air contaminants which helps the user to breathe germ-free air. Designed to offer advanced protection at extended hours to frontline and industrial workers, these masks comes with three key aspects - Elastic ear loop, Exhalation Valve and Elastic headband to offer ultimate comfort during prolonged usage.

The product was virtually launched on Monday by Mr. Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) and Mr. Rajesh Nigam (President, Technical) at KARAM Industries in the august presence of Mr Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog and renowned actor and television host Manish Paul who also hosted the entire launch event. Announcing the new product range, Mr. Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) at KARAM Industries, said, "Given the unprecedented times that we are living in, our foremost line of defence is taking self-precautionary measures, one of which includes wearing masks while stepping out or interacting with others. At KARAM, we are continuously working with GoI and authorities to enable our frontline and industrial workers stay safe as they work towards ensuring the safety of the larger communities. The launch of the new range is our way of expressing gratitude to them and curbing the shortage of protective gear faced by the frontline staff." Mr Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts by KARAM and highlighted initiatives by Government of India in its fight against COVID-19. About KARAM Industries: KARAM is India's one of the leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprises, ranks as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country, and among one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes, and a vast range of Fall Protection Equipment. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM's Product Portfolio. KARAM Training and Consultancy is a specialized wing created for providing training and safety consultancy in the field of work-at-height in India. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226705/KARAM_Mask_Range.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kelly Clarkson stepping in for recovering Simon Cowell as guest judge on 'America's Got Talent'

As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show Americas Got Talent AGT. Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following ...

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party ha...

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19: PM Modi.

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19 PM Modi....

Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer CFO. His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd the Investment M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020