Passenger vehicle domestic sales dip 3.8 pc in July: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in the country totalled 1.82 lakh in July, marking a decline of 3.86 per cent from 1.9 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday. Three-wheeler sales totalled 12,728 units last month, marking a decline of 77.16 per cent from 55,719 units in July last year.

Two-wheeler sales dipped by 15.24 per cent to 12.81 lakh units in July compared to 15.11 lakh units in the year-ago period. SIAM said the total production of passenger vehicles including three-wheelers, two-wheelers andquadricycles in July was 17.15 lakh units as against 24.28 lakh units in the same month of last year with a de-growth of 29.36 per cent.

"After few consecutive months of plummeted sales in a post-COVID scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers where the year-on-year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months," said SIAM President Rajan Wadhera. "The sales numbers in August will indicate if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand," he added. (ANI)