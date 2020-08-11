Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's economy sees worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%

“We can expect recurring waves of infection and disruption,” he said of the COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the global economy. Singapore reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, including two in the community and three imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

PTI | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:39 IST
Singapore's economy sees worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Singapore's economy contracted by 13.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in the April-June quarter, its worst quarterly economic performance on record amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released on Tuesday. "The numbers reflect the impact of COVID-19, as well as deeper forces reshaping the global economy and our position in the global value chains," Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

The data showed that Singapore's economy had contracted by 13.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in the April to June quarter, worse than the 12.6 percent decline seen in the Government's advance estimate and a sharp deterioration from the 0.3 percent contraction in the previous quarter. "To put things in context, this is our worst quarterly performance on record. The forecast for 2020 essentially means the growth generated over the past two to three years will be negated," Chan told a press conference.

"We are not returning to a pre-COVID-19 world … We must chart a new direction now," the minister was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia. He also cautioned that the current crisis is unlike the 1998 Asian financial crisis or 2009 global financial crisis, where "if we hunker down, things will improve in a few months".

"If we wait it out, we will likely be in worse shape than we are now," he said, adding that Singapore must start now to build a new economy and create more and better job opportunities for people. "We cannot wait for COVID-19 to blow over." But the minister noted that some are still hoping for a quick economic recovery and a return to the "familiarity of the old normal", underlining that the "painful truth" is that "we are not returning to a pre-COVID-19 world" and that recovery will be some time yet and "not likely to be smooth". "We can expect recurring waves of infection and disruption," he said of the COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the global economy.

Singapore reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, including two in the community and three imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). It is the lowest number of daily cases since April 2, when 49 cases were reported. Tuesday's cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 55,353.

Chan also highlighted the significance of several global changes beyond the outbreak. The geopolitical environment that has allowed Singapore to thrive in the last 50 years has changed, "The tensions amongst the major powers are increasing," he said, apparently referring to the souring of US-China relations on a number of issues.

Chan said he hoped geopolitical issues will not spill into "open conflict, further (destabilizing) the rest of the world". "We must avoid being caught between the conflicts of major powers or be stranded in a fragmenting world of trade relations and technological standards," he stressed.

Global companies are also reorganizing their production and supply chains, with some reviewing the need for regional hubs and the way they organize their production to serve different markets. "New investments will come our way … some existing ones may also diversify away from Singapore ... It is a fluid landscape and we must do everything we can to defend our capabilities and capacities." said the minister.

Chan also pointed out how the nature of jobs has changed. "With remote work, more global job opportunities for our workers will come. But it also means that other workers, in other countries, can do our jobs from their homes.

"You might have noticed that some jobs in the regional headquarters here are being advertised as 'can work in Singapore' or 'can work remotely'," he said. Meanwhile, both the community cases reported on Tuesday were Singaporeans, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

The three imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. The vast majority of infections are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The MOH said the 12 imported cases reported on Monday came from Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines. There are currently 112 confirmed cases that are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 5,544 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or those who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

In all, 49,609 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. On Monday, 694 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospital and community isolation facilities.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...

NZ locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days. New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020