Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equinix acquires data centres player GPX India for USD 161 mln

He said the GPX transaction will allow it to capitalise on this market opportunity and also mark a giant leap forward in terms of growing its ecosystem in India, Meyers added. 'Platform Equinix' has 210 data centres globally across 56 metros in 26 countries and serves over 9,500 of the world's leading businesses, including over half of Fortune 500 companies..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:48 IST
Equinix acquires data centres player GPX India for USD 161 mln
Representative image

Data centers player Equinix on Tuesday announced the acquisition of GPX Global Systems' India operations for USD 161 million (around Rs 1,202 crore) in an all-cash deal. GPX India has a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two datacentres and the deal is expected to close by March 2021 after mandatory approvals.

It can be noted that interest in the datacentres space has been going up over the last few years in India, with investments or big commitments being made. Policies like insistence on data localization is being credited for the high interest. Equinix will be adding more than 1,350 cabinets through the acquisition of the two data centers, which will go up by 500 after the full buildout and the facilities will add more than 90,000 square feet of colocation space when fully built, a statement said. GPX serves cloud service operators, including Amazon Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Fastconnect, it said. Its facilities also host key internet exchanges such as Mumbai IX-DE-CIX, AMS-IX India, Extreme IX, and Bharat IX, the statement said.

"India represents the second-largest internet user base in the world, with consumption expected to grow with the continued advancement of the internet infrastructure, smartphone ownership, and the penetration of 4G and 5G," Equinix's president and chief executive Charles Meyers said. He said the GPX transaction will allow it to capitalize on this market opportunity and also mark a giant leap forward in terms of growing its ecosystem in India, Meyers added.

'Platform Equinix' has 210 data centers globally across 56 metros in 26 countries and serves over 9,500 of the world's leading businesses, including over half of Fortune 500 companies.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...

NZ locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days. New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020