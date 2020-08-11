Lupin launches generic asthma treatment drug in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched generic Zileuton extended-release tablets - used for the treatment of asthma - in the US market. The product is a generic version of Chiesi USA Inc's Zyflo CR extended-release tablets in the same strength, it added.

The company has launched Zileuton extended-release tablets in the strength of 600 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a BSE filing. According to IQVIA MAT June 2020 data, Zileuton extended-release tablets had an annual sales of approximately USD 40 million in the US, Lupin said.

The tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children 12 years of age and older, it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 957.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.01 per cent from its previous close.