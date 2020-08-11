Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial production declines 16.6 pc in Jun

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 17.1 per cent, while the output of mining and power fell 19.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. In a press release, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation issued a disclaimer saying that "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:53 IST
Industrial production declines 16.6 pc in Jun

Industrial production declined by 16.6 per cent in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation, as per the government data released on Tuesday. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 17.1 per cent, while the output of mining and power fell 19.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

In a press release, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation issued a disclaimer saying that "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic". However, on a monthly basis, the Index of Industrial Production has shown improvement. The index, which was 53.6 in April, improved to 89.5 in May and 107.8 in June, the data revealed.

The IIP had expanded by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in June 2019. The data further revealed that the contraction in the consumer durables and capital goods segment was 35.5 per cent and 36.9 per cent, respectively during June 2020.

However, consumer non-durables segment posted a growth of 14 per cent. The IIP for April-June period has contracted by 35.9 per cent, according to the data. It had registered a growth of 3 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

In view of the preventive measures and announcement of a nationwide lockdown by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of industrial sector establishments were not operating from March-end, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown. With the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is now resuming.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...

Shekhawat launches IVR-based training course on ODF Plus programme

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy, an IVR-based training course with modules on Open Defecation Free ODF Plus programme, a statement said on Tuesday. The ODF Plus is an extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020