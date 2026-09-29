Tennis-Medvedev rides dominant serve past Rublev for Hangzhou crown

Daniil Medvedev strengthened his ​bid for a return ​to the ATP ‌Finals by ​beating fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4 to win the Hangzhou ‌Open title on Tuesday. The top seed claimed his third title of the season after Brisbane and Dubai, producing a dominant ‌display on serve with 23 aces and only two ‌double faults in the 93-minute final.

The victory also marked Medvedev's 24th career tour-level title and his 22nd on hard court. "I'm really ⁠happy ​to see ⁠you in this final," Medvedev said to Rublev at the trophy ceremony.

"Sorry ⁠that I served good today, but hopefully we can finish ​the season this strong." The title win keeps the ⁠30-year-old well placed in contention for securing a return to the ⁠season-ending ​event in Turin. The former world number one missed out on ATP Finals qualification last year for ⁠the first time since 2018.

Medvedev, the world number six, will ⁠now head ⁠to Beijing, where he faces qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.