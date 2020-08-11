Left Menu
Development News Edition

OSRAM emphasises upon augmenting production of UV-C lamps to ensure protection against bacteria and viruses

Ultraviolet (UV-C) lamps have emerged as a dependable solution to disinfect the surroundings against bacteria, moulds, yeasts and viruses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:59 IST
OSRAM emphasises upon augmenting production of UV-C lamps to ensure protection against bacteria and viruses
Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt Ltd India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ultraviolet (UV-C) lamps have emerged as a dependable solution to disinfect the surroundings against bacteria, moulds, yeasts and viruses. OSRAM, one of the pioneers of UV-C Germicidal Lamps in the world, offers these lamps with unmatched European technology to enable a strong competitive edge for worldwide users.

Today when the entire world is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic, it's time to brainstorm over the effective ways to disinfect air, water and surface that can help to mitigate the risk of acquiring infection. "Since long UV-C sterilization has been a proven way to sterilize and disinfect air, water and surfaces. The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) believes that UV disinfection technologies can play a role in a multiple barrier approach to reduce the transmission of bacteria and viruses based on empirical evidence," said Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt Ltd India. OSRAM's UV-C HNS lamps work at a wavelength of 253.7 nm and obliterate viruses and bacteria with a reliability of 99.9 per cent. The use in hospitals in Wuhan and Beijing, China, has confirmed their effectiveness against coronavirus.

In one of the recent interviews, Wilhelm Nehring, CEO of the Digital business unit at OSRAM Global, emphasized upon increasing the production volume of UV-C disinfection systems, because these can make an important contribution in the fight against coronavirus. While appreciating the dedication of OSRAM employees in the current difficult times, Nehring reiterated the company's commitment to protect the health and well-being of its employees. "Considering the effectiveness of UV-C Lamps worldwide, hospitals have been using devices fitted with UV-C lamps to disinfect air and surfaces. These devices are also used to disinfect the personal protective equipment due to their large-scale efficacy against the drug resistant bugs," added Singh.

"Recently, a surge has been observed for several portable UV-C sanitizing devices for domestic use to disinfect small electronic gadgets or accessories. Depending upon the combined output power of the UV-C lamps, duration of UV-C light exposure for disinfection/ sanitize might vary," he observed. UV-C germicidal lamps can be installed in ventilation ducts to clean the air passing through them. OSRAM customers are using 4W, 8W, 11W HNS UV-C lamps to produce small/big size UV-C cabinet disincentive devices for small scale domestic as well as industrial usage. For large-scale commercial usage - 30W and 36W OSRAM HNS UV-C lamps are seen to be installed in devices for doctor's clinics. Whereas 25W, 30W and 36W HNS UV-C lamps are recently used for conveyer belts in airports, hotels, offices, etc.

In this New Normal period, offices are no longer the same as there is strict implementation of hygienic practices. Specially to maintain healthy air quality and disinfect surfaces, devices with UV-C Lamps have become much sought-after items in offices. "In fact, these devices have immense utility, if installed at any other public spaces like - malls, restaurants, movie halls, retail centres, salon, gym, warehouses and other commercial establishment with large human gathering," said Singh. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, OSRAM's product range caters to highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities.

"We as OSRAM, a century-old leading global high-tech lighting brand remain committed to offer the most exciting product line tailor made for our valued customers. Our customers have been using UV-C Lamps since years with proven outcome," Singh concluded. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...

Shekhawat launches IVR-based training course on ODF Plus programme

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy, an IVR-based training course with modules on Open Defecation Free ODF Plus programme, a statement said on Tuesday. The ODF Plus is an extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020