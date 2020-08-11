Left Menu
Gowda reviews progress of three projects of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan

Shri Gowda said that aggressive catch-up plan must be prepared to compensate for the delay emanating from challenges due to covid-19. 

Shri Arun Kumar Gupta, MD, HURL gave a brief presentation on the progress of all the three projects and said that Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barurani projects have achieved 80 %, 74 % and 73 % progress so far. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V. Sadananda in Gowda reviewed the progress of three upcoming projects of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) at Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri in New Delhi today.

Shri Arun Kumar Gupta, MD, HURL gave a brief presentation on the progress of all the three projects and said that Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barurani projects have achieved 80 %, 74 % and 73 % progress so far. However, the projects have been affected due to lockdown, travel restrictions, unavailability of labourers and so on. The situation has now improved and sufficient manpower, although lesser by 20 % than pre covid level, have been mobilized to resume the work at all the three sites. Although there could be a delay in commissioning by five to six months from the scheduled deadline, he assured that all the three projects would be commissioned by the end of the next year.

He suggested that video conferencing may be used to connect with consultants from foreign countries as travel restriction is expected to continue for some time. He appreciated efforts of the management of HURL for the resumption of work at their sites. Once the three projects are commissioned by the end of next year, domestic capacity would increase by 38.1 Lakh MT, thereby would increase Atma Nirbharta in urea production. Commissioning of these projects will bring benefits to the nation in terms of reduced import dependency, saving of foreign exchange, generation of hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, tax receipts for Government etc.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) was incorporated on 15th June 2016 as a joint venture company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as the lead promoters with Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) as other two partners. Through HURL, Government of India is reviving three closed urea plants of FCIL and HFCL at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni, each having an annual capacity of 12.7 Lakh MT.

