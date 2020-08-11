Adani Ports & SEZ to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund will be raised in one or more tranches.

"The Board has given its in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis," APSEZ said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The debentures to be issued will be listed on BSE Limited and/ or National Stock Exchange of India Limited, it added.

The company said its board has also given its consent for exploring and evaluating the proposal to create a platform, which will hold rail infra assets and investments in rail entities..