Hapag Lloyd says Beirut container terminal has resumed operations

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:32 IST
Beirut’s container terminal has restarted operations and sustained only minor damage in last week’s explosion, German container line Hapag Lloyd said on Tuesday, adding that it has resumed shipping services to the port.

The blast, which killed more than 160 people and injured 6,000 more, demolished entire neighbourhoods of Lebanon's capital in an instant. Container lines diverted ships to Lebanon’s smaller port of Tripoli to keep vital supply lines running.

"We are glad to advise that the container terminal suffered only minor damage and it has restarted operations,” Hapag Lloyd said in a note to customers, adding that its first ship to call at Beirut since the disaster is due to dock on Aug. 14.

