OnMobile Q1 net jumps 6-fold to Rs 12 cr

Software company OnMobile Global on Tuesday posted a six-fold jump in profit at Rs 12 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. Total income increased marginally to Rs 144 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 143.4 crore earlier. On May 22, 2020, one of the subsidiaries of OnMobile had acquired 25 per cent voting interest in Technologies Robo Inc, which offers artificial intelligence-powered visual retention analytics for video game developers, for a total consideration of Rs 5.43 crore. "Further the Group has an option to acquire additional 25 per cent equity interest in Technologies Robo Inc within a period of 9 month from the date of agreement...," OnMobile said in its financial statements.