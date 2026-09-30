Soccer-Brazil coach Ancelotti says Vinicius deserves 'patience'

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 08:34 IST
Soccer-Brazil coach Ancelotti says Vinicius deserves 'patience'

Despite enduring a torrid start to ​the season, Real Madrid's Vinicius ​Jr can still make a ‌difference ​even when he is off his game and will return to his best form in time, Brazil ‌coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Forward Vinicius has scored just one goal in eight appearances across all competitions this season for Spanish club Real Madrid, who ‌sit fourth in the LaLiga standings with 15 points.

However, the 26-year-old showed ‌flashes of his quality in Brazil's 4-2 friendly victory over Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday, contributing to the third goal and converting a penalty for the fourth. "I know Vini very ⁠well. ​To me, he ⁠is a key player for the national team - a key player for Brazil - and he ⁠was a key player in my own footballing journey," said Ancelotti, who also coached ​Vinicius when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

"He is a key ⁠player for the future. Is he at his best right now? No, he isn't, but ⁠it ​is the start of the season. And Vini, always, even when he isn't at his best, he can still make the difference, just ⁠as he did today. "The goal that really opened up the game was thanks to ⁠him. So, ⁠I'm going to be very patient, because he deserves that patience."

Brazil next travel to Kolkata for a friendly with ‌India on ‌Saturday.

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