Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Chathams rejects claims by Kapiti Coast Airport

New airport owner, the property company Templeton Group bought the airport last year from Todd Property Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:01 IST
Air Chathams rejects claims by Kapiti Coast Airport
Chief Operating Officer Duane Emeny, says the Kapiti to Auckland route was the weakest of the airline’s three North Island routes pre covid-19, but not now. Image Credit: Flickr

Air Chathams rejects claims by Kapiti Coast Airport that passenger numbers are falling and says safety claims are misleading and an attempt to discourage use.

New airport owner, the property company Templeton Group bought the airport last year from Todd Property Group. Air Chathams has seen a major shift in route performance post-Covid-19. Chief Operating Officer Duane Emeny, says the Kapiti to Auckland route was the weakest of the airline's three North Island routes pre covid-19, but not now.

"With closed borders and continual traffic issues getting South to Wellington, the route has bounced back the fastest and now has the highest load factors and yields across our network", he says."Safety is paramount for all airlines. Air Chathams agrees that when Aviation Flight Information Service (AFIS) was implemented in 2013 the volume of traffic supported that investment at that time.

"Airways have undertaken an aeronautical review on whether to withdraw AFIS from Kapiti Airport. Air Chathams says Templeton's attempt to use safety as a reason for closure before that assessment has been completed is misleading. If Airways assesses there is a safety requirement for AFIS, Air Chathams expects it to continue; if the experts say there is not, Air Chathams will accept that decision and Templeton should do so too.".

Mr Emeny said that since Templeton Group took ownership of Kapiti Coast Airport late last year, Air Chathams has made numerous requests to meet with their Auckland based management team to discuss the forward strategy and viability for Kapiti Airport. To date, no meetings have been forthcoming. Air Chathams is very disappointed that the owner has not engaged earlier with its largest commercial operator.

"We would expect that to have happened before any public statements were made if the financial performance was so critical", Mr Emeny said. "Public statements without such consultation are damaging to the region and its key link to New Zealand's air services network. We have invested heavily in the establishment and operation of our Auckland service. Our plans for our service are for growth, and we believe that the airport has a secure future. It may be that a property business could make short-term profits by closing and subdividing the land for other uses, but we know that the local community is emphatic in its support for this critical infrastructure asset."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630

Brasilia Brazil, August 12 ANISputnik Brazils number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the countrys heal...

Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home. Starting a stretch where they will no...

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the general availability of Nutanix Clusters on AWS, extending the flexibility and ease of use of the companys hyperconverged infrastructure HCI software, along wi...

Scherzer, Nationals shut down Mets

Max Scherzer, hobbled his previous two starts by a right hamstring injury, threw six solid innings Tuesday night and Trea Turner homered on the second pitch of the game as the visiting Washington Nationals edged the New York Mets, 2-1. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020