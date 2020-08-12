Left Menu
General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

According to Gartner, by 2021, 90% of organisations will have deployed a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model for their IT needs1.

With this announcement, Nutanix extends the simplicity and ease of use of its software to the public cloud. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the general availability of Nutanix Clusters on AWS, extending the flexibility and ease of use of the company's hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, along with all Nutanix products and services, to bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this announcement, Nutanix delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure - one that allows businesses to accelerate their digital initiatives and optimise spending, priorities further amplified in the age of COVID. Nutanix offers a single stack that integrates compute and storage, provides unified operations across private and public clouds, integrated networking with AWS, and license portability from private to public clouds thus addressing key technical and operational challenges of the hybrid cloud era.

According to Gartner, by 2021, 90% of organisations will have deployed a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model for their IT needs1. Companies require the flexibility of multiple clouds while they continue to struggle with the complexity, operational silos and costs of managing private and public clouds. A unified solution that provides a consistent experience, tooling and operational practices across clouds will allow companies to break down silos and reduce inefficiencies while enabling the advantage of the flexibility to choose the right cloud for each workload.

With this announcement, Nutanix extends the simplicity and ease of use of its software to the public cloud. This eliminates the cost and management complexity of hybrid environments and enables seamless mobility across private and public clouds without any rearchitecting of the apps due to built-in networking integration with AWS. Customers now have the flexibility to choose the right cloud environment for each application with the added benefit of license portability across clouds, which has a direct impact on cost and resource optimisation.

Additionally, customers will be able to take advantage of the company's full software stack on the private and public cloud. This includes unstructured storage solutions Files, application orchestration solution Calm, database administration solution Era, and more.

"We are excited to support an extension of a customer's private cloud environment into AWS with the launch of Clusters on AWS. This provides customers with the flexibility to get the most out of both their AWS and Nutanix environments," said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Customers now have an opportunity to take advantage of Nutanix Clusters on AWS to deploy adjacent to their cloud-native applications in AWS and fast track their digital transformation."

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

