Telecoms lift European stocks after Sunrise buyout offer
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, gaining for a fourth straight session. Sunrise Communications surged 26.8% after Liberty Global launched a takeover offer for the Swiss telecoms group in a deal valued at 6.8 billion Swiss francs ($7.40 billion).
Wall Street indexes fell overnight on growing uncertainty about a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal, while data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far. London-listed shares of European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV also rose 3.3% after reporting higher revenue and underlying profit for the first half of 2020.
British online fashion retailer ASOS jumped 9.9% as it forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations.
