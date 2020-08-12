Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to engage external auditors to validate its content review report

Rosen said the proactive detection rate for hate speech on Facebook increased from 89 per cent to 95 per cent, and in turn, the amount of content it took action on increased from 9.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, to 22.5 million in the second quarter. "This is because we expanded some of our automation technology in Spanish, Arabic and Indonesian and made improvements to our English detection technology in Q1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:00 IST
Facebook to engage external auditors to validate its content review report
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Social media giant Facebook has said it will engage with external auditors to conduct an independent audit of its metrics and validate the numbers published in its Community Standards Enforcement Report. The US-based company first began sharing metrics on how well it enforces its content policies in May 2018, to track its work across six types of content that violate its Community Standards, which define what is and isn't allowed on Facebook and Instagram.

Currently, the company reports across 12 areas on Facebook and 10 on Instagram, including bullying and harassment, hate speech, dangerous organizations: terrorism and organized hate and violent and graphic content. Facebook Technical Program Manager, Integrity, Vishwanath Sarang said over the past year, the company has been working with auditors internally to assess how the metrics it reports can be audited most effectively.

"This week, we are issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) to external auditors to conduct an independent audit of these metrics. We hope to conduct this audit starting in 2021 and have the auditors publish their assessments once completed," he said in a blogpost. Emphasizing that the credibility of its systems should be earned and not assumed, Sarang said the company believes that "independent audits and assessments are crucial to hold us accountable and help us do better".

"...transparency is only helpful if the information we share is useful and accurate. In the context of the Community Standards Enforcement Report, that means the metrics we report are based on sound methodology and accurately reflect what's happening on our platform," Sarang said. In the sixth edition of its Community Standards Enforcement Report, the company noted that there was an impact of COVID-19 on its content moderation.

"While our technology for identifying and removing violating content is improving, there will continue to be areas where we rely on people to both reviewing content and train our technology," Guy Rosen, VP Integrity at Facebook, said. Rosen said the company wants people to be confident that the numbers it reports around harmful content are accurate.

"...so we will undergo an independent, third-party audit, starting in 2021, to validate the numbers we publish in our Community Standards Enforcement Report," he said. Rosen said the proactive detection rate for hate speech on Facebook increased from 89 percent to 95 percent, and in turn, the amount of content it took action on increased from 9.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 to 22.5 million in the second quarter.

"This is because we expanded some of our automation technology in Spanish, Arabic, and Indonesian and made improvements to our English detection technology in Q1. In Q2, improvements to our automation capabilities helped us take action on more content in English, Spanish and Burmese," he said. On Instagram, the proactive detection rate for hate speech increased from 45 percent to 84 percent, and the amount of content on which action was taken increased from 808,900 in March quarter to 3.3 million in June quarter.

"Another area where we saw improvements due to our technology was terrorism content. On Facebook, the amount of content we took action on increased from 6.3 million in Q1, to 8.7 million in Q2. "And thanks to both improvements in our technology and the return of some content reviewers, we saw increases in the amount of content we took action on connected to organized hate on Instagram and bullying and harassment on both Facebook and Instagram," Rosen said.

He further said: "Since October 2019, we've conducted 14 strategic network disruptions to remove 23 different banned organizations, over half of which supported white supremacy". The report showed that fake accounts actioned declined from 1.7 billion accounts in the March quarter, to 1.5 billion in June quarter.

"We continue to improve our ability to detect and block attempts to create fake accounts. We estimate that our detection systems help us prevent millions of attempts to create fake accounts every day. "When we block more attempts, there are fewer fake accounts for us to disable, which has led to a general decline in accounts actioned since Q1 2019," it added.

The report said it estimates that fake accounts represented approximately 5 percent of worldwide monthly active users (MAU) on Facebook during the June quarter.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MIUI 12 arrives in India: Here's rollout schedule for Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi India on Wednesday unveiled the MIUI 12, the latest version of its custom user interface based on the Android operating system. The key highlights of MIUI 12 include a refreshed design, intuitive visuals, super wallpapers, built-in a...

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerlands Sunrise Communications, while Londons FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UKs quarterly economic...

D-backs' Weaver hopes for turnaround vs. Rockies

Luke Weaver posted an ERA of 2.94 in 2019, so it might be a little surprising to see that the right-hander has struggled so far in 2020. In three starts to begin the season, Weaver is 0-3 with a 12.19 ERA, quite a leap from his first year w...

Hong Kong reports 62 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as authorities cautioned that the global financial hub still faced a critical period to contain further transmissions of the virus and warned residents to stay vigilant at social dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020