Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ekam World Peace Festival preaches awakening of Mind to shun Discrimination

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are the Co-creators of Ekam, a powerhouse created to impact human consciousness. Among the various festivals and spiritual journeys, they founded Ekam World Peace Festival, a massive 7-day online international celebration of peace.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:09 IST
Ekam World Peace Festival preaches awakening of Mind to shun Discrimination
Sri Krishnaji Co-creators of Ekam and Mr. Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner discussing ways to resolve discrimination. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are the Co-creators of Ekam, a powerhouse created to impact human consciousness. Among the various festivals and spiritual journeys, they founded Ekam World Peace Festival, a massive 7-day online international celebration of peace. The online festival started on August 9 and will end on August 15. Over 20 million people attended the event.

Both the creators believe that when humanity comes together united by one single cause and meditates for it, change can occur in many aspects of life globally. They view peace as an essential attribute of our beings that we need to awaken so that we can support the overall wellbeing of man. The 3-year old peace festival has created many significant changes and miracles both in the lives of leaders and family people across the globe. The global impact is so powerful, the outreach has grown multi-fold. Moreover, leaders from across spheres of life have aligned themselves with the cause. The third day of the Ekam World Peace Festival is intended to end religious and racial divide, nurture harmony.

"Discrimination on religious, racial, caste, or LGBTQ grounds arises because we fear different and we try to separate them from mainstream. Separation makes people feel superior to the other and hurt one another," said Sri Krishnaji, Co-creator of Ekam. "Racial discrimination suppresses people and takes away their economic, social, and cultural wellbeing. The way to resolve this situation is by developing self-reflection," said Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner.

Sri Krishnaji addressing various forms of discrimination we suffer from said, "Religious discrimination arises when the vision of awakening is lost. Racial and LGBTQ discrimination is because we fear the difference/different. The more we divide the greater the fear. The greater the fear the more we hurt one another." To live fighting over these superficial differences has plagued human consciousness for generations. These differences are passed on from one generation to another in the form of stories. We live over these unresolved differences never realizing the oneness of our existence.

He also said the only way we resolve this situation is by going beyond these superficial differences. We need to realize: Ekam Sat - 'vipraaha bahudhaa vadhanthi.' Beyond our emotions is the one - Ekam. It is in this oneness that you touch peacefulness beyond the mind. Today's guest speaker was Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner from New Zealand. He appreciated the massive initiative of peace undertaken by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji. With a couple of decades of experience trying to resolve the conflict between the natives and the invaders.

He said, "Racial discrimination affects the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of the tribe. It suppresses their expression." In spite of great peace talks of co-existence or co-habitat it always ended in one way - it hurt the natives much more. Speaking of the way to ease out the conflict and end peace he asked everyone to practice self-reflection. If we reflect on the pain of our past we will not give it to another. And if we can place ourselves in another's shoes we feel their pain. We then will not be able to hurt them.

Sri Krishnaji leads more than 10 million people and people belonging to various races, castes, and groups through a powerful meditation. Peace is for everyone or for none. So each day of the peace festival leads us towards ending the conflict in various aspects of life. Tomorrow Sri Preethaji leads the scores of seekers and peace meditators from across the globe through wisdom and meditation for ending violence against nature and animals and nurturing a sense of oneness with all life.

"People can join daily live-stream meditation and be a part of this grand vision by participating daily. We also invite you to participate on any of the days you resonate with," said Balu Boyapati, PR and Media Director, Ekam Foundation. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MIUI 12 arrives in India: Here's rollout schedule for Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi India on Wednesday unveiled the MIUI 12, the latest version of its custom user interface based on the Android operating system. The key highlights of MIUI 12 include a refreshed design, intuitive visuals, super wallpapers, built-in a...

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerlands Sunrise Communications, while Londons FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UKs quarterly economic...

D-backs' Weaver hopes for turnaround vs. Rockies

Luke Weaver posted an ERA of 2.94 in 2019, so it might be a little surprising to see that the right-hander has struggled so far in 2020. In three starts to begin the season, Weaver is 0-3 with a 12.19 ERA, quite a leap from his first year w...

Hong Kong reports 62 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as authorities cautioned that the global financial hub still faced a critical period to contain further transmissions of the virus and warned residents to stay vigilant at social dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020