Volvo Car offers Rs 3 lakh discount on XC40
Under the 'Hassle-Free Offer', customers can buy the model at a special offer price of Rs 36.9 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well, Volvo Car India said in a statement. The XC40 is currently tagged at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom).PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:15 IST
Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it is offering a discount of Rs 3 lakh on the ex-showroom price of its SUV XC40. Under the 'Hassle-Free Offer', customers can buy the model at a special offer price of Rs 36.9 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well, Volvo Car India said in a statement.
The XC40 is currently tagged at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). “We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience,” Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said.
XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based active safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals upto speeds of 50 kmph..
