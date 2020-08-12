FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S. stimulus impasse halts rebound

The dollar slipped on Wednesday as political wrangling over a stimulus package for the U.S. economy halted its recent rebound. Investors are watching for signs a political impasse in Washington over a further rescue package for the pandemic-hit economy can be overcome.

The dollar, which has held above a two-year low hit last Thursday of 92.495, was down 0.2% against a basket of currencies at 93.525, after shedding gains made in Asian trading. "If there is no movement in the negotiations soon, the Fed's concerns are quite likely to have an impact on the dollar sooner or later," FX analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

U.S. inflation figures due at 1230 GMT are expected to show consumer price growth has drifted down to 1.1% on a year-on-year basis, from 1.2% in June. The dollar made gains against the yen, with the Japanese currency down 0.3%, after slumping to 106.885 earlier, its lowest since July 24.

Improved U.S. debt yields have pressured the yen by luring investment from zero-yielding Japan. Sterling was broadly flat, despite data showing the British economy had entered a deep recession, as signs of a recovery in June provided some support for the currency.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6555, after the country's central bank held rates but surprised markets by extending its bond-buying programme and putting slightly more emphasis on the possibility of negative rates. "Taken together, that's why interest rates have fallen a few basis points and why the kiwi fell," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "That's a modest dovish reaction."