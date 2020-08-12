Left Menu
Arbro Pharmaceuticals launches Arbro’s Ayush Kwath Powder Immunity Booster

Arbro is launching this Ayush Kwath powder which is an organic powder made up of herbs like Tulsi, Adrak, Dalchini and Krishna Marich which will help you to boost your immunity and fight against viral infections.” Arbro’s Ayush Kwath powder comes with unique benefits like it helps you to prevent yourself from monsoon diseases like cold, cough, allergies, Typhoid and viral fever.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:36 IST
New Delhi: Arbro Pharmaceutical, a 35-year-old Delhi based pharmaceutical company, launches its Ayush Kwath Powder at Rs. 215 (100gm). This Ayush kwath powder is approved by the Ministry of Ayush and is recommended for everyone. It will be exclusively available on Amazon. Arbro's Ayush Kwath Powder is a formula enriched with Botanical Herbs like Tulsi, Dalchini, Sunthi and Krishna Marich. These four Powerful Ayurvedic ingredients have numerous benefits such as natural immunity booster, protection from viral infection including flu and seasonal infection, prevent from respiratory ailments like sore throat, congestion and cold symptoms helps in cellular adaptation and prevent from radical damage in the body. It is a detox immunity tea based on the wisdom of ancient Ayurveda and is considered to be the oldest and potent forms of remedy for various ailments. It protects and strengthens you from within, boosts your immunity and keeps you healthy.

Dr Saurabh Arora, Director of Arbro Pharmaceuticals comments " Raising immunity is a major concern nowadays, and people are looking towards Ayurvedic products for this. Arbro is launching this Ayush Kwath powder which is an organic powder made up of herbs like Tulsi, Adrak, Dalchini and Krishna Marich which will help you to boost your immunity and fight against viral infections." Arbro's Ayush Kwath powder comes with unique benefits like it helps you to prevent yourself from monsoon diseases like cold, cough, allergies, Typhoid and viral fever. It also helps you to make yourself fit and healthy so that you can fight against major diseases like Malaria, Chikungunya and Dengue. It is also suggestible to those persons who are suffering from conditions like Diabetes and Blood Sugar. Price: INR 215 (100 Gm) Availability: Amazon.

About Arbro Pharmaceuticals ARBRO PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED, a tested & trusted name in Indian pharmaceutical industry having more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical formulations, trading of raw materials and Research & Development for pharmaceutical industry Dedicated to providing the best quality products in pharmaceutical, biotechnology & healthcare industry, Arbro group has two well equipped and state of the art laboratories and world class R & D facilities with a pool of experienced professionals, scientists and medical professionals to produce the most advance range of safe, effective and affordable medicines.

