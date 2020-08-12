Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan recast: NBFCs' refinancing needs likely to increase, says report

Housing loans had the least portion of the book under moratorium, while wholesale lenders had the maximum portion of their loans under moratorium, the report said. Collection efficiency, reflecting the repayment behaviour of customers, has improved since April 2020 with easing of lockdown restrictions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:09 IST
Loan recast: NBFCs' refinancing needs likely to increase, says report

With the Reserve Bank allowing restructuring of loans that are facing stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, non-banking finance companies are likely to see an increase in their refinancing requirements, says a report. Last week, RBI gave permission to lenders to go for one-time restructuring of corporate and personal loans facing stress due to the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

"The Reserve Bank of India's decision allowing lenders to restructure loans would increase their refinancing requirements, especially for non-banking banking companies (NBFCs)," India Ratings and Research said in a report. "This is in view of their large contractual debt repayments, as scheduled cash inflow gets deferred, though the severity of the same would depend upon the proportion of loan portfolio restructured and terms of restructuring (i.e complete moratorium vs partial payments)," it added.

A higher quantum of restructured assets would clearly reflect higher asset quality challenges for NBFCs and can restrict their ability to mobilise funds from banks and capital markets, it said. At the end of June 2020, a substantial portion of loan book of NBFCs was under moratorium. Housing loans had the least portion of the book under moratorium, while wholesale lenders had the maximum portion of their loans under moratorium, the report said.

Collection efficiency, reflecting the repayment behaviour of customers, has improved since April 2020 with easing of lockdown restrictions. However, regional lockdowns did impact collections during July 2020. Collection levels across asset classes/segments were far below pre-COVID levels.

Businesses still did not generate cash flows sufficient enough to make their timely debt repayment, the agency said. "We believe a high proportion of loans to certain segments such as real estate developers, commercial vehicle owners and micro small medium enterprises will be restructured, given the weakness in these sectors," it said.

The report said 70-80 per cent of real estate loans were under moratorium at end-June 2020. Given builders' cash flows were already weak even prior to the pandemic due to anemic sales velocity and lack of refinancing opportunities, the book is likely to undergo restructuring first, it said.

Commercial vehicle players are facing the brunt of reduced freight availability, higher diesel prices and lower freight charges. NBFCs can restructure these loans, given the poor cash flow with these borrowers, the agency said.

"However, any extension of the loan tenor could dilute the loan to value (LTV) cover because of the accelerated depreciation of the asset. Lenders may prefer principal moratorium only or rescheduling of cash flows to safeguard LTVs of the exposure," it added. According to India Ratings, although the restructuring package would help borrowers to manage their debt repayments, it is just a temporary solution to the problem created by the pandemic.

The overall health of NBFCs could improve only with a revival in underlying economy and cash flows of borrowers, it said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 detained in latest Belarus election protests

Police detained over 1,000 people in Belarus during the latest protests against the results of the countrys presidential election, officials said Wednesday. Rallies took place in 25 Belarusian cities on Tuesday and overnight, Interior Minis...

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,070 cr

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd TTML on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,070 crore in the April-June quarter mainly due to a provision of Rs 776.77 crore to clear revenue dues to the government. The co...

UK PM Johnson says Scottish train incident is "very serious"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the derailment of a train near Stonehaven in Scotland on Wednesday morning as a very serious incident.I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are wi...

Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

The BJPs growth in Tamil Nadu has altered the political landscape in the state and the 2021 Assembly elections will be a fight between it and DMK, under a BJP-led alliance, the saffron partys state vice president V P Duraisamy claimed on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020