UK PM Johnson says Scottish train incident is "very serious"Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the derailment of a train near Stonehaven in Scotland on Wednesday morning as a "very serious incident".
"I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene," he tweeted.
