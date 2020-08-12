Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices accelerate in July; inflation remains under control

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in July, with a measure of underlying inflation rising by the most in 29-1/2 years as the costs of goods and services climbed. The core PCE price index rose 0.9% on a year-on-year basis in June.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:17 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices accelerate in July; inflation remains under control

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in July, with a measure of underlying inflation rising by the most in 29-1/2 years as the costs of goods and services climbed. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday probably does not mark the start of a troubling rise in inflation, and the Federal Reserve is likely to continue pumping money into the economy to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

Tens of millions of Americans are unemployed and coronavirus infections are spreading across the country. The consumer price index rose 0.6% last month, with gasoline accounting for a quarter of the gain. The CPI increased by the same margin in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI accelerated 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.3% in July and gain 0.8% on a year-on-year basis. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI jumped 0.6% last month. That was the largest gain since January 1991 and followed a 0.2% rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the core CPI surged 1.6% after increasing 1.2% in June.

The Federal Reserve has adopted an extraordinarily easy monetary policy, which has seen the U.S. central bank slashing interest rates to near zero as well as making large-scale asset purchases and funneling loans to firms among other measures. But the budding recovery from the pandemic is showing signs of stress as new coronavirus infections spiral across the United States, forcing authorities in some of the hot spots to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings.

Job growth slowed significantly in July and at least 31.3 million people are on unemployment benefits. The economy, which entered recession in February, suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product dropping at its steepest pace in at least 73 years. The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 0.9% on a year-on-year basis in June. July's core PCE price index data will be released later this month.

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher with the S&P 500 index edging toward a record high as a sharp fall in U.S. oil stockpiles drove up prices. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were trading mostly lower. FOOD PRICES FALL

Gasoline prices advanced 5.6% in July after jumping 12.3% in June. Food prices fell 0.4%, the first decrease since April 2019, after rising 0.6% in June. The cost of food consumed at home dropped 1.1%. Beef prices tumbled 8.2% after surging in recent months. The cost of dairy products, nonalcoholic beverages and cereals also fell. But the cost of food consumed away from home rose 0.5%. Prices for full service meals increased 0.4%.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, rose 0.2%. That followed June's 0.1% gain, which was the smallest rise since July 2013. Many tenants have entered into forbearance agreements with landlords. Demand for rental accommodation has also slowed, suggesting underlying inflation could remain benign for a while. President Donald Trump last weekend signed an executive order stopping evictions from rental housing that has federal financial backing.

Consumers also paid more for health care in July, with prices rising 0.4% after the same gain in June. The cost of visits to doctors increased 0.7% and prices for hospital services rose 0.2%. The cost of prescription medication, however, fell 0.2%.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...

Gadkari calls for global investment in highways, MSME sectors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for increased investment by international institutions and bodies in the Indian Highways and MSME sectors, the MSME Ministry said. Highlighting road safety measures taken by the country, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020