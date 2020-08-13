Tanla announces un-audited financial results for Q1FY2021

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Tanla Solutions Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790) at its Board Meeting held on August 12, 2020 announced the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020 for FY21. • Revenue at ₹455.5 crore increased by 15% sequentially from first quarter of FY20.

• Gross Margin at ₹105.3 crore increased by 37% sequentially from first quarter of FY20. • Net Profit at ₹78.6 crore increased by 204% sequentially from first quarter of FY20.

• EPS at ₹5.17, increased by 196% sequentially from first quarter of FY20. • Tanla and all its subsidiaries remain debt free.

• Provision of ₹3.7 crore for loss of investment in liquid funds and a provision of ₹2.92 crore created for doubtful debts in FY20, have been reversed in the current quarter, as the same have been realized. • Tax refund of ₹1.44 crore has been received during Q1FY2021.

• Interest income of ₹3.42 crore comprises of ₹1.4 crore as interest on TDS and ₹2.02 crore realized as interest from fixed deposits made in HDFC Bank. "Tanla's quarterly performance bucks the trend amidst the raging pandemic disrupting global economies," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Tanla. "Our unique market standing as a leading Digital and Cloud Communications player have resulted in robust topline and bottom-line growth both YOY and QOQ." Commenting on TRAI's directive for commercial launch of DLT services from Sept 1, 2020, Uday Reddy said, "With the commercial rollout of Trubloq slated for September 1, this blockchain enabled platform has the traction to become the gold standard in its space. For Regulators, Telco's and Enterprises alike spams and mobile fraud risks can be mitigated and additionally provide the end users with the power to choose." Business Highlights • During Q1FY21, 80 new customers were signed up with an annual potential revenue of ₹80 crore, constituting a healthy mix of customers from leading verticals (e-commerce, BFSI, EdTech, Telecom etc.) including established brands to high potential startups.

• Tanla was awarded a contract by a leading telecom service provider in Dubai for deploying the subscriber consent management system for promotional/bulk SMS based on blockchain technology. Corporate and other Highlights Update on Buy-back • In the buyback offer, 1.67 Cr number of shares were tendered, representing 87.80% of the buy-back offer size, resulting in the paid-up share capital reducing to 13.55 Cr equity shares of ₹1/ each from *15.22 Cr equity shares of ₹1/ each.

• Post buy-back, the number of shareholders reduced by 3614 shareholders from 50,711 on June 12, 2020 to 47,097, on July 31, 2020. • Total buy-back proceeds of ₹135.2 crore were discharged to the shareholders on July 22, 2020 and buy-back tax of ₹29.5 crore was paid on August 5, 2020.

• The Shareholding pattern pre and post buy-back is as given below: Pre-Buyback (as on June 12th, 2020) Post-Buyback (as on July 31st, 2020) Particulars No. of shareholders No. of shares % of shareholding No. of shareholders No. of shares % of shareholding Promoters 6 5,36,10,558 35.21 6 5,36,10,558 39.55 Banyan Investments Limited 1 2,19,99,824 14.45 1 2,19,99,824 16.23 Employees 45 85,32,785 5.6 42 80,47,835 5.94 Public 50,659 6,81,14,390 44.74 47,048 5,19,06,588 38.27 Total 50,711 *15,22,57,557 100.0 47,097 13,55,64,805 100.0 *Note: Listing approval from BSE Limited is pending for listing of 62,85,858 Equity Shares allotted on April 3, 2020 pursuant to conversion of warrants. Update on Merger • The Hyderabad bench of the Honorable NCLT, approved the merger of Karix Mobile Private Limited ("Karix") and Unicel Technologies Private Limited ("Unicel") with Tanla Corporation Private Limited ("Tanla") on June 30, 2020.

• As per the NCLT Order, the appointed date for the merger is April 09, 2019. • As approved in the NCLT Order, Tanla shall be named as Karix subject to regulatory approvals.

• As an impact of Merger, Goodwill amounting to ₹158.4 crore is now available as a tax allowable expense for Tanla. HR Update The annual appraisal of the employees has been conducted and the employees have received the increments and promotions as per the Company Policy, for FY2021, resulting in the total resource cost increase by ~ 10%.

For Further Financial updates, visit https://tanla.com/investors.html Auditors Internal Auditors: Deloitte Touche Tohmastu India LLP Statutory Auditors: MSKA & Associates About Tanla Tanla is a Hyderabad, India-based company, established in 1999. It is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest Cloud Communication providers, handling over 200 billion business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. Tanla has always adopted new technologies and has many patents to its name including world's first blockchain based commercial communication stack "Trubloq" to address the growing concerns for spam and fraud. Tanla is working with all leading Telco's in India creating India's first Telecom Blockchain Network. Tanla is a public limited company listed on leading Indian stock exchanges (NSE: TANLA & BSE: 532790)