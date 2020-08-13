U.S. tariffs weigh on Europe stocks; Airbus dips
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:56 IST
European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Thursday as the U.S. government left tariffs on Airbus and a host of other European goods unchanged, while a clutch of blue-chip companies trading ex-dividend knocked the UK's FTSE 100 lower.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, with Airbus sliding 0.7% after Washington said it would maintain 15% tariffs on the planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies. London's FTSE 100 led declines among the major European bourses, led by AstraZeneca, BP, Diageo , Glaxosmithkline and Legal&General, which traded without entitlement to a dividend payout.
TUI, the world's largest tourism company, tumbled 4.1% as it sunk to a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) loss in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.8460 euros)
