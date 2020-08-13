Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks slip after four-day run, U.S. tariffs hit Airbus

Danish brewer Carlsberg slid 4.7% on warning that lockdowns will impact sales in the second half of the year in its key markets of China and Western Europe. TUI, the world's largest tourism company, fell 3.0% as it sunk to a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) loss in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:10 IST
European stocks slip after four-day run, U.S. tariffs hit Airbus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks fell on Thursday as simmering tensions between the United States and China, and elusive U.S. fiscal stimulus, pushed investors to book profits after four straight sessions of gains, while Airbus dipped as Washington left aircraft tariffs unchanged. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.4%, with Airbus sliding 1.2% after the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

London's FTSE 100 was at the front of declines among major European bourses, led by AstraZeneca, BP, Diageo, Glaxosmithkline and Legal&General , which traded without entitlement to a dividend payout. Still, with the U.S. S&P 500 index within striking distance of a record high, analysts said there were few cues for global equities to pull back, with investors also disregarding U.S-China angst.

"There's no stopping this market at the moment," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital. "There's not a lot negative sentiment (and) the market is fairly confident that a U.S. stimulus deal will be reached even if it's a last minute one."

U.S. Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked after weeks of wrangling over a fifth coronavirus aid bill. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused congressional Democrats of not wanting to negotiate because he was refusing to go along with "ridiculous" spending requests unrelated to the pandemic. In Europe, the STOXX 600 is still about 14% below its all-time high as data points to a slower-than-expected rebound from the pandemic. A survey on Thursday showed German companies expect business to return to normal in an average of 11 months, with the number even higher for firms in the services sector.

Struggling conglomerate Thyssenkrupp plunged 13.1% after it said its steel unit would rack up 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in operating losses this year, raising pressure to fix or sell the division. The stock is on course for its biggest one-day decline in three months. Danish brewer Carlsberg slid 4.7% on warning that lockdowns will impact sales in the second half of the year in its key markets of China and Western Europe.

TUI, the world's largest tourism company, fell 3.0% as it sunk to a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) loss in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...

UIF to start opening July/August COVID-19 TERS benefits applications

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF will start opening and processing the JulyAugust COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme TERS benefits applications from next week while winding down outstanding claims.This follows the signing of the n...

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020