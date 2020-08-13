Left Menu
Mi India pledges 2,500 smartphones to support online education

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi on Thursday said its arm MI India will distribute 2,500 handsets worth Rs 2 crore to support online education of children who are worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country "MI India distribution and retails came up with a fantastic idea.

Mi India pledges 2,500 smartphones to support online education
"MI India distribution and retails came up with a fantastic idea. Together they will be contributing 2,500 smartphones to enable children most impacted by the pandemic to access quality education. In this endeavor we found the right partner Teach for India who is committed to the cause," its chief operating officer Muralikrishnan B said in an online video.

The company's managing director Manu Jain said MI India is committed to the digital India initiative and has always supported education for all. The company shared that the smartphones pledged are worth Rs 2 crore.

Jain appealed to people to bring in the notice of the company about anyone who needs a smartphone for online education and the company will try to help them.

He also appealed to people to help the maximum number of pandemic victims in their personal capacity. According to Teach for India, one smartphone will be able to support the education of up to seven children on the use of the devices in shifts.

