Hyundai Mobility Membership India’s First Smart Ownership and Lifestyle Experience

Beyond Mobility Solutions New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • First of its kind initiative to offer customers exclusive benefits for their car and non-car needs. • Partnered with country’s leading brands to create an ecosystem providing access to exclusive offers and benefits across several categories.

• ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ is based on 3 Strong Pillars: Core Car, Smart Mobility and Lifestyle. • Visit the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ microsite www.membership.hyundai.co.in to download the App.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today launched ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ - India’s First and Most Exclusive one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all our new customers. Commenting on the launch of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative." He further added, “Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction.” Hyundai has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 Key Pillars of customer needs under the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’.

1. Core Car- Care free Driving: ‘A one stop solution that caters to all your car needs’ Partners – Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre 2. Mobility- Always on the Move: ‘Smart Mobility options for all travel needs’ Partners – Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU 3. Lifestyle – Your Life Your Way: ‘Benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions’Partners – Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu As a pioneer in technology with innovation at its core, Hyundai has always sought to provide value added products and services to its customers. With the new ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connect with its Valued Customers and keep adding additional partners and benefits regularly to ensure a Happy Life for Hyundai Car Owners. Log on to www.membership.hyundai.co.in for more Information Annexure S.No.

Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Core Car Accessories Hyundai MOBIS 2 Fuel & Lubes Shell 3 Tyres JK Tyre S.No. Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Mobility Subscription & Rental Revv 2 Zoomcar 3 Rental & Ride Hailing Avis 4 Ride Hailing Savaari 5 On Demand Chauffeur DriveU S.No.

Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Lifestyle Entertainment Gaana 2 Zee5 3 Food Dineout 4 Travel Sterling 5 Wellness 1Mg 6 Fitternity 7 Food Eazydiner 8 Chaayos 9 Travel OYO 10 Electronics Portronics 11 Shopping Lenskart 12 Door Step Services Housejoy 13 E-Learning Vedantu About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, The New TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on: www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia www.twitter.com/HyundaiIndia www.youtube.com/HyundaiIndia www.instagram.com/hyundaiindia To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Hyundai Mobility Membership