Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Mobility Membership India’s First Smart Ownership and Lifestyle Experience

• Visit the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ microsite www.membership.hyundai.co.in to download the App. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today launched ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ - India’s First and Most Exclusive one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:24 IST
Hyundai Mobility Membership India’s First Smart Ownership and Lifestyle Experience

Beyond Mobility Solutions New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India • First of its kind initiative to offer customers exclusive benefits for their car and non-car needs. • Partnered with country’s leading brands to create an ecosystem providing access to exclusive offers and benefits across several categories.

• ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ is based on 3 Strong Pillars: Core Car, Smart Mobility and Lifestyle. • Visit the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ microsite www.membership.hyundai.co.in to download the App.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today launched ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ - India’s First and Most Exclusive one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all our new customers. Commenting on the launch of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative." He further added, “Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction.” Hyundai has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 Key Pillars of customer needs under the ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’.

1. Core Car- Care free Driving: ‘A one stop solution that caters to all your car needs’ Partners – Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre 2. Mobility- Always on the Move: ‘Smart Mobility options for all travel needs’ Partners – Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU 3. Lifestyle – Your Life Your Way: ‘Benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions’Partners – Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu As a pioneer in technology with innovation at its core, Hyundai has always sought to provide value added products and services to its customers. With the new ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connect with its Valued Customers and keep adding additional partners and benefits regularly to ensure a Happy Life for Hyundai Car Owners. Log on to www.membership.hyundai.co.in for more Information Annexure S.No.

Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Core Car Accessories Hyundai MOBIS 2 Fuel & Lubes Shell 3 Tyres JK Tyre S.No. Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Mobility Subscription & Rental Revv 2 Zoomcar 3 Rental & Ride Hailing Avis 4 Ride Hailing Savaari 5 On Demand Chauffeur DriveU S.No.

Category Sub category Partner Name 1 Lifestyle Entertainment Gaana 2 Zee5 3 Food Dineout 4 Travel Sterling 5 Wellness 1Mg 6 Fitternity 7 Food Eazydiner 8 Chaayos 9 Travel OYO 10 Electronics Portronics 11 Shopping Lenskart 12 Door Step Services Housejoy 13 E-Learning Vedantu About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, The New TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

Log on to www.hyundai.co.in for more information For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on: www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia www.twitter.com/HyundaiIndia www.youtube.com/HyundaiIndia www.instagram.com/hyundaiindia To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Hyundai Mobility Membership PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries Q1 net profit down 66.6 pc to Rs 621 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm&#160;Grasim&#160;Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a&#160;66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by disruption in economic activities du...

Myanmar bars major election monitoring group from observing polls

A major election-monitoring group in Myanmar says it has been barred from observing polls set for November, raising questions about the credibility of a vote seen as a crucial test of democratic reforms in the country. Peoples Alliance for ...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Efforts on to resume Delhi govt's free coaching scheme disrupted by COVID-19: Minister

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the Jai B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020