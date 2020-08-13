Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Expands Small Molecule Manufacturing Capabilities at its India Facility

WETTEREN, Belgium, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce a major expansion of small molecule manufacturing capabilities with the addition of a new production facility in Visakhapatnam, India.

PTI | Wetteren | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:59 IST
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Expands Small Molecule Manufacturing Capabilities at its India Facility

WETTEREN, Belgium, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce a major expansion of small molecule manufacturing capabilities with the addition of a new production facility in Visakhapatnam, India. Construction of the 8,500 square meter facility began at the end of July 2020 and is expected to be completed mid-2022. To meet the current and future needs of customers, the new small molecule manufacturing facility doubles the production capacity at the site to 310 m3 for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates and has dedicated equipment to manage OEB 4 high potency ingredients. Further, the site has completed renovations on existing laboratory space to support additional R&D activities. It is estimated that the expansion will create at least 60 new jobs at the site.

The US FDA approved Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India manufacturing site, which was designed, constructed and is managed based on the Aji Bio-Pharma Belgian sites' GMP operating standards and quality systems, has successfully supported a number of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies since its formation in 2011 and continues to win awards for sustainability and quality standards. "We are very excited to be investing in this additional production capacity to continue delivering high quality, cost-effective small molecule manufacturing services for our customers," said K.V.V. Raju, Head of Site Operations and CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma India Pvt. Ltd. "This expansion exemplifies our commitment to our vision statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people." "The increased manufacturing capacity at Aji Bio-Pharma India offers a significant advantage for our small molecule customers, who now have a variety of options to meet their manufacturing needs," said Peter Stuyck, Sr. Vice President and Head of European Operations, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "This expansion optimizes capacity across all locations and further enhances Aji Bio-Pharma's commitment in being a leading global and quality-driven CDMO with comprehensive service offerings." About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed

Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said. The charges were filed in Spotsylvania County, The Free Lance-Sta...

Soccer-Celtic sign Swiss striker Ajeti from West Ham

Celtic have signed Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from Premier League side West Ham United on a four-year deal, the Scottish Premiership champions announced on Thursday. Celtic did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported ...

Russia says outside forces trying to destabilise Belarus

Russia said on Thursday it was concerned by the situation in Belarus and said there were attempts by outside forces to meddle in and destabilise the country following Sundays contested election.Belarus on Thursday began releasing some of th...

VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

Visa services provider VFS Global on Thursday announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection in association with certified medical laboratories in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. As borders reopen and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020