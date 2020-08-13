The Midas Touch - 99 Pages To Acquire The Art Alchemy & Forge Champions reaches Amazon Best Seller list

Left Menu
New Delhi, 13th August 20: A corporate consultant and promising writer, Dr. Sheetal Nair, achieves the best-seller status on Amazon for his new book titled with “The Midas Touch -99 Pages To Acquire The Art Alchemy & Forge Champions,” where he talks about Leadership, Human Personality Development, and also focus on how to live a healthy life.

13-08-2020
New Delhi, 13th August 20: A corporate consultant and promising writer, Dr. Sheetal Nair, achieves the best-seller status on Amazon for his new book titled with “The Midas Touch -99 Pages To Acquire The Art Alchemy & Forge Champions,” where he talks about Leadership, Human Personality Development, and also focus on how to live a healthy life. Dr. Sheetal Nair can be rightly described as a man of creativity. With his enormous experience in the corporate sector, he desires to impact the lives of as many people as possible.

“The Midas Touch” fundamentally is inspired by the legend of King Midas. The idea was to equate the transformation of an individual into something that is nothing short of the value that gold holds & of course hence the metaphor “Art of Alchemy” since alchemy is defined as “The medieval forerunner of chemistry, concerned with the transmutation of matter, in particular with attempts to convert base metals into gold or find a universal elixir.” Reaching at Best Sellers list of Amazon, Dr. Sheetal Nair, Author said “This is extremely a proud moment for me and I am grateful to all the readers who have appreciated my work. I believe that the word “Leadership” is a much used and abused word, every Tom, Dick & Harry wants you to become a Leader in your rights. As a leader one is expected to have a lot of skills that may not be possible for a common individual to have. So instead I wanted people to focus on what specific skill set they have in themselves so that they can hone this to their advantage, champion themselves to achieve more in life & carve a niche for oneself” “A Champion is someone who has carved out a niche for himself, does not possess multiple skills like a leader but has that one skill which he has honed so well that he has become a standout” he further added This book talks about how one can acquire the expertise to forge leaders. There is a lot of Vedic & Greco-Roman cultural influence which one shall find in this book, as it draws a parallel between ancient knowledge & its modern interpretation.

Each of the 22 Chapters should be perceived as a tool & this book aspires to serve as an instrument to learn techniques to develop leaders & forge them into champions “The Midas Touch” is currently available on Amazon in Kindle and the paperback formats will be out soon for the readers. PWR PWR

