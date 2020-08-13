Left Menu
REHAU hogs the limelight for being a pioneer in introducing anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and eco-friendly UPVC Edgebands that match any corresponding laminate texture New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) REHAU Polymers, one of the leading global players in uPVC Windows & Doors, Furniture and Building industries segment, won IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) 2020 in the recently concluded Indian Kitchen Congress Awards ceremony held in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:19 IST
REHAU Wins Prestigious IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) for its Premium Edgeband Range

REHAU hogs the limelight for being a pioneer in introducing anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and eco-friendly UPVC Edgebands that match any corresponding laminate texture New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) REHAU Polymers, one of the leading global players in uPVC Windows & Doors, Furniture and Building industries segment, won IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) 2020 in the recently concluded Indian Kitchen Congress Awards ceremony held in the national capital. The prestigious award was bestowed upon REHAU for its exciting range of German quality RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands in the virtual Awards ceremony participated by who’s who of the industry including Mr. Manish Arora, Director - Furniture Solutions, REHAU and Ms. Kulveen Ahuja, Manager - Marketing Communications & Branding, REHAU. RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands have emerged as a perfect choice to address the requirements of customers since they blend aesthetically with any corresponding laminate texture, design or colour, giving endless design possibilities to homes and workplaces.

Mr. Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU South Asia said, “I feel deeply honoured to have received this award and I take this opportunity to congratulate my entire team that has worked tirelessly to set new benchmarks of excellence. Today, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal products have become a rage, but we have already been present with these solutions for years. We enjoy a distinct edge in this exclusive category which has become highly relevant in the present context.” A perfect solution for kitchen cabinets, cupboards, table edges and countertops for offices, RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands create an aesthetically pleasing environment for the people using the space. Non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, eco-friendly, heat-resistant and DOP free, RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands enhance the interior of any space. RAUKANTEX is REHAU’s premium Edgeband range available in nine variants which include RAUKANTEX Colour & Décor, RAUKANTEX Mirror Gloss, RAUKANTEX Magic 3D, RAUKANTEX V-Groove, RAUKANTEX Wood Veneer, RAUKANTEX Retail Collection, V-Twin and RAUKANTEX Super High Gloss. In addition to being cost effective, these Edgebands offer a smooth finish by concealing raw edges, and increasing durability of the furniture. They match perfectly with all existing and new laminates to provide a seamless look, and their colour consistency is the same for last 22 years.

About REHAU Group The REHAU Group is a polymer specialist with annual sales of around EUR 3.5 billion. The independent, privately held company has approximately 20,000 employees at more than 170 locations worldwide. The company employs 12,000 throughout Europe and 8,000 in Germany. For more than 70 years, REHAU has been working on making polymer products lighter, more comfortable, safer and more efficient. The company manufactures solutions for construction, and automotive industry and supplies its innovative products throughout the world. Image: REHAU wins prestigious IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award PWR PWR

