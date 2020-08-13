Left Menu
Development News Edition

High school internships made possible, by industry pioneer Alacrous

With the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) in place, for the very first time - Schooling is going to be more than 'Just Books'. Work-Experience and knowing what one wants to pursue is set to become an integral part.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:03 IST
High school internships made possible, by industry pioneer Alacrous
Alacrous. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) in place, for the very first time - Schooling is going to be more than 'Just Books'. Work-Experience and knowing what one wants to pursue is set to become an integral part. Internships are by far, one of the best ways to gain an insider view towards an industry or a field. In the past, they have been limited to college and university students, however, with the availability of technology and the National Education Policy'2020, It is now becoming possible for High School students to pursue an internship at a proper scale.

Internships help greatly towards gaining experience in the industry that the student was planning on opting for in higher studies and/or as a career interest. It helps them get hands-on experience into what their career option looks like, while also helping them find Industry Mentors. Industry pioneer, Alacrous.com works by helping school students in applying for Internships, as well as monitoring and making sure that the internship process is smooth and cushioned. While also helping them with the certification through Unique Validation codes which make sure that plagiarism has no presence.

The whole process is made for High School Students and is completely online - through Alacrous.com Founded by Teenager Kunal Chandiramani, who is an International Bestselling author and a 3x TEDx Speaker, best known for having had founded his first company while in School - Alacrous has been working with leading organizations, to make quality high school internships possible in India.

Alacrous works with Students, Schools, Youth organizations and Conferences in India, to help Motivated School Students to make the most efficient use of the Program. The program comes at no cost to Students, Schools and Organizations. One of the most unique elements is that these internships are catered specifically for School Students, and are made according to their capability. They are made to not consume too much time while still being enriching. One such unique element is the 2-week internship program, an internship that can be completed within two weeks - while bringing the same amount of learning and lots of benefits, during and after the program.

Alacrous has been able to gather support from major Industry and Education leaders, including Lina Ashar, One of India's most renowned Educationist, and the founder of Kangaroo Kids Education Limited and Billabong High International Schools, here is what she says: "Our youth needs to see and experience risk-taking, problem-solving, negotiating and collaborating in real companies. Alacrous is a conduit to making this happen and this is what the world and the economy needs. The world needs fewer 'A' Graders who ace the classroom without real world experience." - Lina Ashar

One of the most well-known programs on Alacrous is the Mental Health Internship Program, hosted in collaboration with 'dToks', which has helped hundreds of students in gaining internships toward the social cause of 'Breaking the Stigma' around Mental Health and creating a positive impact on the society. Over the past months, Alacrous has helped thousands of students in getting enrolled in Internships and continues to do so.

With the aid of the New Education Policy, Alacrous is set to provide opportunities for students to pursue an Internship and gain Career Experience, while in High School. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode plane crash: Evidence collection is in process at crash site, says investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident. ANI has received details from investigators AAIB stating...

30th anniversary of first ton: Sialkot sowed seeds of Manchester hundred, says Tendulkar

Test-saving hundreds have become extinct now but Sachin Tendulkar carved out one such innings exactly 30 years ago, the seeds of which were sown during one afternoon in Sialkot, eight months prior to that gloomy Manchester day. It was on Au...

German coronavirus tests backlog: 900 positive not yet told

Thousands of travelers tested for coronavirus on their way into Germany were left wondering Thursday whether they were infected after Bavarian officials said 900 positive results from the last two weeks still hadnt been communicated to the ...

SAD slams Punjab govt for not providing medical care to victims of hooch tragedy

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday accused the Punjab government of failing to provide medical care to the people who lost their vision allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia made the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020