Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha amends industrial policy to boost economic activities

"It will create new avenues for employment generation," Tripathy said. He said industrial units will be allowed to allot overtime working hours in a quarter for 115 hours, as against the earlier limit of 75 hours.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:15 IST
Odisha amends industrial policy to boost economic activities

Amid sluggish economic activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha Cabinet has approved amendments to the state's industrial policy and labour laws to revive various sectors, an official said on Thursday. The process of granting trade licences will also be eased to reduce the burden on the business units, he said.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to enable industries to engage women workers in the night shift and increase the maximum limit of overtime working hours to 115 in a quarter, he said. The amendments to the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) of 2007 and 2015 to provide value-added tax (VAT) reimbursement to industries will benefit around 300 businesses in the state, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

He said the amendments have been made to provide tax benefits to the industries, he said "The fiscal benefits will be made available to all eligible units with effect from the introduction of the GST on July 1, 2017," Tripathy said. Apart from this, the government has revised the definition of priority and negative lists and downstream industries in the IPR-2015 to remove ambiguity in determining the eligibility of business units for various incentives, he said.

These amendments will encourage MSMEs and large industries to go for expansion, modernisation and diversification of existing units and also enable them to set up new units, he said. "It will create new avenues for employment generation," Tripathy said.

He said industrial units will be allowed to allot overtime working hours in a quarter for 115 hours, as against the earlier limit of 75 hours. "It was also decided to amend the law so that women workers can be engaged from 7 pm to 6 am in industrial activities subject to their safety and security," Tripathy said.

The government will start issuing provisional trade licence with a validity up to five years on the day of application, he said, adding that the establishments and contractors employing less than 50 contract labourers will not be required to obtain any registration certificate. The Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, had also approved a proposal to pay court fees through electronics mode and online filing of cases by industries, the official said.

Tripathy said these amendments aim at facilitating investment and generating additional employment. "The objective is to create a more conducive and business-friendly atmosphere," he added.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...

Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings statement, the company specifies cost...

Nashik records 646 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 22,485

As many as 646 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday, rising the tally of cases to 22,485, a health official said. The district also recorded 20 fresh fatalities that took the toll to ...

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early Thursday were helping to calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, and firefighters hoped to reign in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020