Stocks open mostly lower a day after latest run at record

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Thursday a day after the S&P 500 closed just below its pre-pandemic record high. The index was down 0.1 per cent in the early going. Cisco, which makes routers and other network hardware, fell the most in the S&P 500 after predicting results for its current quarter that were weaker than analysts were expecting.

Lyft also fell after reporting a steep drop in ridership and revenue. Markets got some less-bad news on the jobs front as the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment benefits fell below 1 million last week for the first time since March.