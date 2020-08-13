Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grasim is a leading global producer of VSF, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:42 IST
Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings statement, the company specifies cost rationalisation, demand creation, working capital management and innovation, among others, as key focus areas.

"For the current year, the board has approved a capex plan for Rs 1,615 crore keeping in mind the temporary disruption in the company’s earnings," Grasim Industries said. The capex includes raising capacities in VSF (viscose staple fibre) in FY22, apart from ongoing modernisation capex at various plants, it added.

According to the company, it is tightening working capital and capex spends. Earlier in June, Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the USD 48.3 billion Aditya Birla Group, had stated that it would review its capex plans as it was expecting a significant impact on its April-June quarter due to COVID-19.

The company plans to expand its production capacity to 801 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) from 566 KTPA and its capacity of chemicals from 1,147 KTPA to 1,457 KTPA. For other business such as VFY, epoxy, textiles, fertiliser and insulator, Grasim Industries has spent Rs 25 crore in the first quarter and would spend Rs 103 crore in the remaining period, the statement said.

According to the post result investor presentation, out of the total capex Grasim Industries has already spent Rs 131 crore in the April-June quarter and rest Rs 1,484 crore would be spent in three quarters of this fiscal. Grasim Industries has reported 66.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.

Its revenue from operations fell 32.24 per cent to Rs 13,621.10 crore. Grasim is a leading global producer of VSF, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Editors Guild condemns incidents of assaults on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday termed as reprehensible the separate incidents of assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and demanded that police authorities must quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the gui...

Police: Florida man arrested for making 26 bombs

Florida police arrested a man after finding more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets. Gregory Haasze, 34, is facing 26 felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device...

There is good coordination among MVA allies: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that there was a good coordination in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in the state. He was speaking to reporters here.Under the leadership of Sharad Pawar saheb, Soniaji G...

One killed, 4 hurt as part of house collapses in Mumbai

At least one person was killed and four were injured after a part of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai on Thursday. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when a part of a house 11structure collapsed during internal repairin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020