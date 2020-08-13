WeWork India offers discount up to 50 pc to gain new clients amid COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
Co-working firm WeWork India on Thursday announced discounts up to 50 per cent for 3 months and free access to its members to over 800 centres globally, as part of its strategy to attract new clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

WeWork India, which is owned by realty firm Embassy Group, has 34 centres in six cities comprising 60,000 desks and 40,000 members. In June, it raised USD 100 million from US-based WeWork Global. The co-working segment was performing well on rising need of flexible workspace from corporates and start-ups, before the pandemic hit demand of office space.

WeWork India, which is owned by realty firm Embassy Group, has 34 centres in six cities comprising 60,000 desks and 40,000 members. In June, it raised USD 100 million from US-based WeWork Global. The co-working segment was performing well on rising need of flexible workspace from corporates and start-ups, before the pandemic hit demand of office space.

In a statement, WeWork India said it will offer global access to members, enabling them to work from any location across the nation or the world for no extra credit charge. "For the first three months, WeWork India will offer hot desks at 50 per cent off and dedicated desks at 15 per cent off with the set-up fee waived," it said adding that the offer is available till August.

Currently, the per-hot desk rate is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 18,000 monthy, while dedicated desk costs between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 across 34 centres. At its 20 centres, WeWork India has also introduced one-price model for private offices.

Private office across 20 centres will now be available at Rs 15,000-17,000 per desk per month, against Rs 20,000-22,000 earlier.

