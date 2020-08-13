Left Menu
India imposes provisional anti-dumping duty on black toner from China, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei

"The provisional anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of six months (unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier)...," Department of Revenue has said in a notification. In its probe, the directorate had concluded that the product has been exported to India from these nations below its associated normal value, which resulted in dumping, in turn impacting the domestic industry.

Updated: 13-08-2020 21:55 IST
India has imposed anti-dumping duty on black toner in powder form, used in printers and photocopiers, imported from China, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei for six months to guard domestic players. The duty was imposed following recommendation by Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). DGTR had in June recommended the duty after conducting a probe in alleged dumping of the product by certain companies from these countries, following a complaint by domestic manufacturers.

The duty imposed is in the range of USD 196 per tonne to USD 1,686 per tonne. "The provisional anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of six months (unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier)...," Department of Revenue has said in a notification.

In its probe, the directorate had concluded that the product has been exported to India from these nations below its associated normal value, which resulted in dumping, in turn impacting the domestic industry. Through another notification, the department extended the duty on flax fabrics imported from China and Hong Kong for a period of three months.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters..



