Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug price monitoring unit set up in Karnataka under aegis of NPPA

Under its central sector scheme named 'Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring', the NPPA has already set up PMRUs in 12 states and UTs, the statement said. The national drug pricing regulator plans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 states and UTs. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring, are borne by the NPPA under the scheme, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST
Drug price monitoring unit set up in Karnataka under aegis of NPPA

The government on Thursday said a price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) has been set up in Karnataka under the aegis of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). The unit will function at the state level under the direct supervision of the state drug controller for increasing outreach of the NPPA, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The primary function of PMRUs is to assist the NPPA in monitoring prices of drugs, ensuring availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness, it added. Under its central sector scheme named 'Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring', the NPPA has already set up PMRUs in 12 states and UTs, the statement said.

The national drug pricing regulator plans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 states and UTs. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring, are borne by the NPPA under the scheme, it added. The regulator has been working in tandem with state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure seamless availability of life-saving essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, vaccines, insulin and medicines under the COVID-19 protocol, the statement said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson welcomes deal to normalise Israel-UAE relations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.The UAE and Israels decision to normalise relations...

Nationals bullpen loses Doolittle to IL, regains RHP Harris

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but lost left-hander Sean Doolittle to the IL in a flurry of pitching moves. Left-hander Sam Freeman also landed on the IL due to a ...

Phillies to retire Dick Allen's No. 15

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the No. 15 worn by Dick Allen in a ceremony to be held next month, the team announced Thursday. The Phillies will retire No. 15 on Sept. 3, the 57th anniversary of Allens debut with the club. Further, t...

NSA, FBI expose Russian intelligence hacking tool -report

The U.S. National Security Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation have exposed a sophisticated Russian hacking tool, they said on Thursday in a rare public report offering new insight on Russias arsenal of digital weapons. The NSA and F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020