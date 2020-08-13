Left Menu
Development News Edition

21.07 L people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3 pc lower than July 2019

"The passenger load factor in the month of July 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to limited air operations because of the COVID-19 outbreak," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 70 per cent in July this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:11 IST
21.07 L people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3 pc lower than July 2019
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 21.07 lakh people travelled by air domestically in July this year, which is 82.3 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, civil aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. Moreover, the occupancy rate or load factor for five out of six major Indian airlines was between 50 and 60 per cent in June, it stated. "The passenger load factor in the month of July 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to limited air operations because of the COVID-19 outbreak," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 70 per cent in July this year. However, the occupancy rate for other major airlines IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India in July stood at 60.2 per cent, 50.5 per cent, 53.1 per cent, 56.2 per cent and 45.5 per cent, respectively, according to the DGCA. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.

DGCA data mentioned that AirAsia India had the best on-time performance at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai - at 98.1 per cent in July. IndiGo and Vistara were at number two and three at these four airports with 97.6 per cent and 95.9 per cent on-time performance, respectively, the regulator said.

Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India in a statement said, "Despite the challenging environment, we are excited to again take the No. 1 spot and set a new record for On Time Performance among domestic airlines in India. This reflects our ability to evolve and leverage technology to drive efficiencies in the new norms of flying." In July, IndiGo carried 12.72 lakh domestic passengers, which is 60.4 per cent share of the total domestic market, the DGCA data noted. At number two, SpiceJet carried 3.31 lakh domestic passengers in June, indicating a 15.7 per cent share of the total market. Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara and GoAir carried 1.91 lakh, 1.3 lakh, 88,000 and 79,000 domestic passengers, respectively in July, the DGCA noted.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash flow.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes search for offense in Game 2 vs. Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes need to match the Colorado Avalanches firepower if theyre going to stand a chance at staying alive in the postseason. The Avalanche scored three times during a span of 1 minute, 23 seconds in the third period of a 3-0 wi...

UK's Johnson welcomes deal to normalise Israel-UAE relations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.The UAE and Israels decision to normalise relations...

Nationals bullpen loses Doolittle to IL, regains RHP Harris

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but lost left-hander Sean Doolittle to the IL in a flurry of pitching moves. Left-hander Sam Freeman also landed on the IL due to a ...

Phillies to retire Dick Allen's No. 15

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the No. 15 worn by Dick Allen in a ceremony to be held next month, the team announced Thursday. The Phillies will retire No. 15 on Sept. 3, the 57th anniversary of Allens debut with the club. Further, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020